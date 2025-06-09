Section of Queen’s Highway near Semo Village closed after culvert collapse

A section of the Queen’s Highway near Semo Village towards Sigatoka has been closed after a culvert collapsed this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 5pm, with heavy rain believed to have caused the culvert to sink, affecting traffic at that particular section of the highway.

Police have cordoned off the area and are diverting motorists from the Nadi end through the Maro bypass road via Nalele Village, which reconnects to the highway towards Suva.

Motorists from the Sigatoka end are advised to follow the same diversion.

The detour adds approximately 10 kilometres to travel time.

Villagers are assisting with the movement of people and helping manage traffic at the scene.

The Fiji Roads Authority is currently on site assessing the damage. This is understood to be the third time the culvert at this location has sunk following heavy rainfall.

The temporary bypass road poses safety concerns as it is narrow and only accessible to cars and light goods vehicles.

Heavy goods vehicles, including buses and trucks, are unable to pass and are expected to be stranded on both ends, likely resulting in traffic congestion.

Police will increase patrols in the area to prevent any criminal activity.

FRA is expected to act promptly, with plans to temporarily bury part of the sunken section to allow limited access while permanent repairs are arranged.

Motorists are urged to remain patient and drive with caution.

