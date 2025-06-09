Schools urged to allow student repeats

Schools are being advised to allow students dissatisfied with their results to repeat their current grade, providing them a second chance to improve.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro raised the issue following concerns that some schools have refused repeats or have policies preventing them.

With examination results declining at certain levels last year, the Minister believes this initiative will better support students and improve academic outcomes.

The Minister says this approach is aimed at supporting students academically and emotionally, especially those who may have been affected by learning disruptions or personal challenges.

“I am urging schools not to turn away students who request to repeat, simply because they are slower academically. That is why we have introduced this repeat policy — to keep children in school and ensure they build a strong foundation before moving on to the next academic year.”

Radrodro says, this policy can also allow teachers to individually assist and communicate with academically weak students.

Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary Muniappa Goundar, says the initiative is effective, noting that experience shows students’ results improve when they re-sit their form.

This initiative allows students to be efficient with their schoolwork and also allows a good foundation before enrolling in the next academic year.

