Sabha supports Councils concern on food transparency

[File Photo]

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has expressed support for the concerns raised by the Consumer Council of Fiji regarding food preparation practices in restaurant outlets that may mislead consumers, particularly those observing religious dietary restrictions.

National President, Dhirendra Nand, emphasized that such practices are misleading and unacceptable for Sanatan followers who strictly adhere to vegetarian diets based on religious principles.

“Transparency is not optional it is a fundamental requirement. Consumers have the right to know exactly what they are eating, especially when it concerns religious or cultural dietary restrictions. Misleading practices like these compromise faith-based choices and cannot be ignored.”

Article continues after advertisement

He called on relevant authorities to investigate restaurant practices and ensure accountability.

In addition, the Sabha is taking proactive steps to introduce an SSDPS Fiji Certification for vegetarian products, enabling Sanatan followers to confidently identify and purchase items that fully comply with Sanatan dietary standards.

The Sabha urges all Sanatan followers and the wider community to support this initiative by purchasing vegetarian products that bear the SSDPS Fiji Certification.

This will protect consumers and encourage businesses to maintain transparency and respect for cultural and religious values.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.