Rosie, IHG dominate tourism excellence awards

Tourism’s resurgence took centre stage as industry leaders gathered for the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards 2025 in Nadi last night.

The ceremony at Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa highlighted the sector’s strong rebound and its growing contribution to the economy.

Chief guest Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said tourism remains critical to national growth and has shown resilience despite global pressures.

Article continues after advertisement

He pointed to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics September 2025 quarterly report, noting that holiday arrivals generated $918.4 million, a 23.4 per cent increase from June.

“Tourism remains a cornerstone of our economic architecture. Despite global uncertainty and evolving travel patterns, our industry has demonstrated remarkable adaptability and resilience.”

Rabuka said room occupancy rates have climbed to 62.5 percent and average daily room rates are at record levels. He said these figures reflect renewed confidence from international travellers.

“This success is collective. From airport personnel and tour operators to hotel managers, transport providers, restaurant owners, marketers, policy makers, and strategic partners, everyone plays an indispensable role in delivering seamless and memorable experiences for our visitors.”

This year, 249 registrations were received with 65 finalists shortlisted across individual and business categories.

Rosie Travel Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts emerged as the major winners, securing three awards each.

Rosie Travel Group won the 2025 Inbound and Transport Operators award. Its Malolo Island Resort, under Ahura Resorts, claimed the 2025 Accommodation Deluxe award for properties with fewer than 50 rooms. Eroni Bole of Rosie Holidays received the Cultural Tourism Champion award.

IHG Hotels and Resorts collected the C&I Operator of the Year award for InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa, along with the Training and Development award. Akshay Chand earned the Rising Star award.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.