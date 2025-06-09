Roads, bridges, and island access at risk

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s transport system is under pressure.

Aging roads and bridges, rising urban congestion, road safety risks and climate-related disruptions are affecting daily life.

Ministry of Public Works and Meteorological Services Deputy Secretary George Tavo pointed this out and said that these challenges impact everything.

From children getting to school, to farmers delivering produce and island communities accessing essential services.

“Many of our assets are aging, maintenance pressures continue to grow, road safety remains a serious concern, congestion in urban areas is increasing and climate events are causing more frequent disruptions to our road networks.”

Speaking at the National Transport Infrastructure Consultation Forum for 2026, held for the first time since 2018, Tavo states that stronger coordination, better planning and long-term investment are needed.

He called for a transport network that is safer, more reliable and resilient.

The Ministry is driving two major initiatives. The Transport Sector Master Plan will guide investment and planning across land, maritime and aviation. The Transport Decarbonisation Implementation Strategy focuses on fuel efficiency, cleaner vehicles and resilient infrastructure.

Fiji’s transport assets including roads, bridges, ports, jetties and airports, are valued at $11 billion with over $1.7 billion invested in the last five years. Maritime transport remains a lifeline for remote communities, ensuring access to goods, healthcare and education.

The two-day forum will first address maritime transport, covering decarbonization, safety, and domestic shipping. Day two will focus on land transport including road safety, public transport, traffic management, urban planning and inclusive mobility.

Tavo emphasized that transport decisions must be made collectively.

Open discussions and shared understanding are vital. The forum aims to deliver practical solutions to strengthen Fiji’s transport system and prepare it for future challenges.

