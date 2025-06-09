Rising tariffs could affect jobs and prices, says FCEF

Fiji Commerce and Employment Federation Chief Executive Edward Bernard. [Photo: FILE]

Local businesses are already grappling with rising costs from a labour and skills shortage, higher corporate taxes, and a 50 percent increase in minimum wages over the past three years, says Fiji Commerce and Employment Federation Chief Executive Edward Bernard.

Bernard says the proposed 34.7 percent increase in electricity tariffs will further strain businesses.

He highlighted this as the public consultation of the proposed electricity rate started in Labasa today.

“The increasing costs will see businesses handing this to consumers. And that will also then increase cost of food, fuel, basic items, etc. But also at the enterprise level, MSMEs will now be considering how many people to hire, really looking at the number of people they have in their books to see whether they still need them, and they can continue to bear the cost or not.”

Bernard is urging businesses to actively participate in FCCC consultations and submit written feedback.

He is stressing the importance of the private sector’s input in shaping decisions that affect business sustainability, employment, and everyday living costs for Fijians.

