RFMF Act update targets emerging security challenges

The government will review the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Act 1949 as part of a major update to the country’s defence laws.

Defence and Veterans Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua states this fulfils a key action in Fiji’s new National Security Strategy 2025–2029.

He said the review would pave the way for a modern Defence Act that reflects current security challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikoduadua adds that the goal is to build legislation that is clear, responsive and protects human and civil rights.

The findings of the National Security and Defence Review will guide the process.

It recommended bringing the RFMF Act in line with democratic standards and today’s security environment.

Tikoduadua says the RFMF needs updated laws to manage emerging threats while maintaining strong safeguards and accountability.

Key areas under review include ministerial powers, oversight, command structures, interagency operations and maritime powers of the RFMF Naval Division.

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs and the RFMF will lead the work with support from the Fiji Law Reform Commission and the Office of the Solicitor-General.

Tikoduadua said the review would be transparent with public consultations planned for next year.

Recruitment for a consultant will begin soon.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.