Rewa welcomes back revered chief

The remains of Rewa Chief Ro Veidovi have returned to Fiji, 183 years after his death in 1842.

Ro Veidovi, a key chief from Rewa in the 1800s was taken to the United States in 1840.

He fell ill and died soon after arriving in New York.

He is remembered as one of the first Fijians recorded in America, creating an enduring link between Fiji and the United States.

The repatriation ceremony honors his life and strength during a challenging colonial period.

Leaders from Rewa, iTaukei representatives, dignitaries and US officials gathered to mark this important moment of cultural healing and closure for Rewa Province.

Traditional ceremonies welcomed Ro Veidovi back to his homeland with prayers, chants and customary protocols observed.

The people of Lomanikoro united to pay their respects, making it a historic and emotional day for the vanua.

This return brings peace to his descendants and the people of Rewa, closing a long chapter in history and restoring dignity to a revered chief.

