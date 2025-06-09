Renovations progress at Fiji’s overseas missions

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI/FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is taking proactive steps to maintain and upgrade Fiji’s diplomatic missions abroad, highlighting ongoing renovations, strategic planning, and measures to support staff.

This was highlighted during a recent hearing on the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Director of Finance Luke Rovosoni acknowledged that some government properties in London, New Zealand, Australia, and Brussels require significant upgrades due to ageing infrastructure, rising operational costs, and challenging geopolitical conditions.

He highlighted the progress of several key projects.

Rovosoni says last year, the second secretary’s residence in London underwent a full renovation, and currently, work is underway at Fiji House, the residence of the head of mission, which is in its second phase of renovation.

He adds that to minimize disruption to operations during these projects, the Ministry has temporarily relocated staff to offices funded by the Ministry of Finance, ensuring that diplomatic activities continue without interruption.

It’s been a challenge for us, but there’s no turning back. We’re trying our best to keep our properties for government properties at all times.

Rovosoni adds that careful planning, phased renovations, and strict budget oversight are key to sustaining government properties abroad while mee

