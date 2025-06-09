Rehabilitation program changes inmate’s life

[File Photo]

Thirty-five-year-old Salesi Biu Baleikivuya says the rehabilitation programs offered by the Fiji Corrections Service have helped change his life.

Baleikivuya, who is serving the final year of a 14-year sentence, has been part of the Corrections Business Unit’s joinery program.

Originally from Bua, Baleikivuya grew up in several informal settlements in Suva, including Raiwaqa, Raiwai and Jittu Estate.

He admits that his upbringing and peer pressure contributed to the choices that led to his incarceration, but he is now focused on rebuilding his life.

Article continues after advertisement

During his time with the Fiji Corrections Service, Baleikivuya has been working in the joinery unit where he earns four dollars a day.

He says the experience has helped him improve both personally and professionally.

“I believe everything happens for a purpose. The lessons that come with it have helped shape who I am today. Being here has moulded me personally”

Before entering prison, Baleikivuya already had experience in joinery, but he says the training and work provided through the program has greatly improved his skills.

Once released, Baleikivuya hopes to return to Bua and start his own joinery business.

He is also urging young people to stay away from trouble and make better choices for their future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.