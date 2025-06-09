RBF approves new insurance broker

[file photo]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has issued an Insurance Broker licence to Howden Insurance Brokers (Fiji) Pte Limited.

This as the company has satisfactorily met the licensing requirements stipulated under section 43 of the Insurance Act 1998.

Howden Insurance is expected to formally commence operations next month.

It is a subsidiary of Howden Pacific Holdings Pty Ltd and part of the wider Howden Group Holdings Ltd.

The establishment of Howden Insurance is expected to strengthen insurance intermediary advisory and placement services for Fiji by offering specialised expertise and tailored insurance risk management solutions.

The RBF welcomes the establishment of Howden Insurance in the Fijian market and looks forward to engaging constructively with its management team, as operations commence.

With this addition, the number of licensed insurance brokers operating in Fiji has increased to six, an encouraging development that supports the growth and diversification of the domestic financial services sector.

