Radrodro backs Rabuka on controversial FNU oversight shift

Education Minister and SODELPA Leader Aseri Radrodro has thrown his support behind the Prime Minister’s decision for the reassignment of management oversight of the Fiji National University from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Strategic Planning.

Radrodro says the decision reflects a whole-of-government approach to strengthening the institution.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the controversial call, saying the move is part of a broader strategy to better align FNU with national development priorities.

Radrodro says given FNU’s unique role as a dual-sector institution offering both higher education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training, it makes sense to position the university more closely within the government’s broader development framework.

He confirms that he has already carried out the Prime Minister’s directive by formally notifying the FNU Council of the change.

Addressing concerns over the transition, Radrodro assures students, staff, and stakeholders that the reassignment does not signal any reduction in the government’s commitment to education.

Instead, he says it reflects an evolving approach aimed at strengthening FNU so it can better contribute to workforce development, economic resilience, and Fiji’s long-term national aspirations.

The Education Minister also appealed for unity, urging FNU staff, council members, and students to remain focused on their academic and institutional responsibilities during the transition period.

Radrodro adds that SODELPA entered the coalition government in good faith, guided by collective responsibility and mutual respect, and that supporting the Prime

Minister’s leadership is part of that commitment.

Meanwhile, under the FNU Act, oversight of the university falls under the Minister responsible for tertiary education.

