Rabuka won’t intervene as Charters spends night at FICAC

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has responded to questions surrounding the arrest of British and Fijian national Charlie Charters at Nadi International Airport, stating he will not interfere in the matter.

Responding to the media, Rabuka said he will never step into any FICAC business.”

When asked whether he would intervene to ensure Charters’ welfare and the protection of journalists’ sources, the Prime Minister replied, “Ask FICAC.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, former Fijian journalist Charlie Charters has spent the night at the headquarters of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in Suva after being detained upon arrival at Nadi International Airport.

His lawyer, Seforan Fatiaki, confirmed to FBC News that Charters is in good spirits.

He says a statement is expected to be issued today clarifying what transpired.

Charters was initially stopped at the airport before being handed over to FICAC officers and transported to Suva for questioning. FICAC is yet to respond to questions sent by FBC News.

The 57-year-old sports marketing expert, who holds dual Fiji and United Kingdom citizenship, arrived in the country on Sunday to renew his Fiji passport.

He had been scheduled to depart for Sydney on Fiji Airways flight FJ915.

Charters has previously written extensively about alleged links between FICAC and the Fiji Sports Council, citing publicly available documents and whistleblower testimony.

His detention has sparked public discussion, including comments from politicians even within the coalition government as well prominent lawyer Richard Naidu.

Further developments are expected once his legal counsel releases a formal statement.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.