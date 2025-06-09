Qiri kava team brings tradition to CJ Patel Lami office

[File Photo]

Staff at CJ Patel’s head office in Lami were welcomed with rhythm and tradition, as the Que Qiri Kava team from Qauia brought energy and cultural expression into the workplace.

More than 30 members of the Qiri Kava group performed for staff, celebrating unity, youth engagement, and the preservation of cultural traditions.

The visit was described as a significant moment for the Qauia community, particularly for its young people.

Article continues after advertisement

Taufa St John, Qauia’s District Advisory Council said the invitation created new opportunities for youth and strengthened community partnerships.

She said the initiative has helped engage young people and address social challenges, including crime, through positive community programmes such as Qiri Kava and other youth activities.

“We were seeing our crime rate, working with our community policing, we had a red zone. So this was one of the programs that we have, organizing our youths in Qiri Kava, we had sports, we had cleanup campaign, that was part of our programs just to work with our youths and having to know them, having to know each other.”

St John also expressed gratitude for the support provided, saying it had a meaningful impact on families in the community.

CJ Patel Group Marketing Manager, Monisha Prasad, said the company was proud to host the Qiri Kava team and celebrate Fiji’s rich cultural heritage with its staff.

She further added that such events highlight the importance of community connection and cultural preservation, noting that CJ Patel’s local brands, including Bongo and Rewa, remain deeply connected to the people of Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.