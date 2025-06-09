Put God first in 2026, urges church leader

File photo

Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Dr Reverend Semisi Turagvou is urging Fijians to put God first and work together to lift the nation in 2026.

He said faith should guide personal and community life including decisions in families, churches, government and civil society.

Dr Rev Turagvou said reflecting on past experiences was key to creating opportunities for progress.

He said forward movement is possible when people work together with a shared purpose.

“Elevating the standard is one of the pillars within the Methodist Church in Fiji. The church must move to another level. And all the organizations, our service delivery to the people of Fiji, we must elevate to another level.”

Dr Rev Turagavou said elevating the standard is a pillar of the Methodist Church in Fiji.

He said the church and all organizations serving Fijians must move to a higher level.

The church leader highlighted the importance of supporting children as the new school term begins.

He said parents must prepare children for school. He described them as future leaders who need care, guidance and chances to learn freely and confidently.

Dr Rev Turagvou called on government workers, traditional leaders and those serving under provincial structures to work with churches and NGOs to create a better Fiji.

He stressed the need for interfaith cooperation.

Dr Rev Turagvou said religious bodies must work together despite differences.

He said unity among citizens is essential to address social issues and advance national development.

