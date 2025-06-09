Public Trustee moves to modernize laws governing operations

[File Photo]

The Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Limited says that the laws governing its operations are outdated and require urgent review.

Chief Executive Ajay Singh says the Fiji Public Trustee Act 2006 and the Fees Regulations 2008 no longer fully reflect the corporation’s current role, responsibilities, and operating environment.

He says the review process has already started and is being carried out in consultation with the Ministry of Justice, the Law Reform Commission and the corporation’s line ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of the clauses in the Act are now, I will say, outdated. So the corporation is like, we have just started reviewing the 2006 Fiji Public Trustee Act. The works have begun and currently we are in consultation stages.”

Singh says the process is expected to take more than a year.

“We have just started. So we will have to go through the consultation process. I think we are targeting one year, but I think one year is a very short time for review of the Act. Because we started talks last year, and now we have been told to refer this to the Law Reform Commission.”

Singh says updating the legislation will help strengthen governance, improve efficiency, and ensure the Public Trustee can continue to safeguard beneficiary interests in line with current economic and regulatory conditions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.