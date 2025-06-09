PSH Hospitals expands access to advanced neurosurgery in Fiji

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

PSH Hospitals is strengthening access to advanced neurosurgery in Fiji, allowing patients with serious brain and spine conditions to receive specialised treatment locally instead of travelling overseas.

PSH Hospitals says its neurosurgery service continues to support patients across Fiji and the Pacific with complex neurological conditions that need urgent and expert care.

The service is led by neurosurgeon Dr Alan Biribo and focuses on timely treatment to reduce long-term disability and complications.

The hospital manages a wide range of conditions, including head and spinal injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and brain and spine tumours.

These conditions remain a major cause of emergency admissions and long-term disability in Fiji, often linked to road accidents, workplace injuries and lifestyle-related illnesses.

Dr Biribo says conditions affecting the brain and spine require fast assessment and precise surgical care.

He says early intervention can greatly reduce complications and long-term disability, and PSH Hospitals allows patients to receive full neurosurgical care while staying close to their families during recovery.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Parvish Kumar says providing advanced neurosurgical services in Fiji has always been a key focus for the hospital.

He says continued investment in specialists and medical technology ensures patients with serious neurological conditions can access quality care locally.

PSH Hospitals also offers specialised surgical services in cardiac care, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, plastic surgery, urology and general surgery.

The hospital says its multidisciplinary model allows patients to receive coordinated care supported by emergency services, intensive care, diagnostics and rehabilitation.

PSH Hospitals says it will continue to invest in specialised services and skilled healthcare professionals as part of its commitment to improving healthcare access across Fiji and the wider Pacific.

