Proposed electricity increase worries struggling households

A proposed electricity tariff increase by Energy Fiji Limited is expected to affect low-income earners far more than wealthier households, raising concern among farmers and small business operators.

Naitasiri farmer David Gregan Tuimoro is urging authorities to reconsider the move, saying higher-income families will barely notice the increase, while struggling households will face greater financial pressure.

Tuimoro says even a small rise in power bills could have serious consequences for families already coping with rising living costs. He described the proposed hike as unfair and is calling on Energy Fiji Limited and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to be mindful of the heavy responsibilities low-income households carry.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, AVSA Restaurant Manager Rosalia Matai says businesses, particularly restaurants reliant on electrical appliances, will also be affected. She urges that if a tariff increase is unavoidable, it should remain reasonable so businesses can operate smoothly without passing extra costs on to customers.

The FCCC’s 21-day public consultation on the proposed electricity tariff increase continues until Tuesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.