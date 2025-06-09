President receives executive sedan from China

Supplied: Fiji Government

The Office of the President has received a new executive sedan from the People’s Republic of China.

The vehicle was formally handed over during a ceremony, with President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu thanking China for the donation and reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to the One China Policy.

He said the partnership between Fiji and China has remained resilient over the years and acknowledged China as a key development partner, with cooperation across sectors such as health, agriculture, education, and infrastructure.

The President also highlighted China’s support in areas including malaria control, assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent refurbishment of a wing of State House in 2025.

China’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Fiji, Wang Yuan, said the donation symbolised the enduring friendship between the two countries.

He noted that Fiji was the first Pacific Island country to establish diplomatic relations with China and that both nations celebrated 50 years of diplomatic ties last year.

Wang said the new vehicle, a Hongqi H9 executive sedan, would support the daily operations of the Office of the President and further strengthen bilateral relations.

He added that China remains committed to continuing cooperation with Fiji and contributing to the country’s development.

