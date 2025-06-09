President receives courtesy call from Wallis and Futuna

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, recently received a courtesy call from senior leaders of Wallis and Futuna reaffirming longstanding ties between the two pacific neighbours.

The visiting delegation included the President of the Territorial Assembly of Wallis and Futuna, Munipoese Muliaka’akaa, and the Prefect Governor of Wallis and Futuna, Jean-François de Manheulle.

They were accompanied by William Toganivalu, Fiji’s Roving Ambassador to Pacific Island Countries and Territories and Regional Organizations.

During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the deep-rooted friendship and shared cultural heritage linking Fiji and Wallis and Futuna.

Leaders highlighted their strong kinship connections, common cultural and traditional bonds, shared Christian values, and collective commitment to regional solidarity within the Pacific.

Wallis and Futuna, a French overseas territory in the South Pacific, maintains close historical and people-to-people connections with Fiji.

These enduring ties continue to strengthen cooperation and reinforce a shared Pacific identity.

