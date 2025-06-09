President honours RFMF Iraq peacekeepers at State House

Picture by Fiji Government

President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, hosted a reception at State House yesterday to honour the returning soldiers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces First Battalion, following their service under the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq.

The deployment forms part of Fiji’s long-standing contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations, underscoring the nation’s enduring commitment to global peace, security, and international cooperation.

The RFMF has built a proud legacy of service in peacekeeping missions around the world, with Fijian soldiers widely recognised for their professionalism, discipline, and resilience in some of the most challenging operational environments.

President Lalabalavu acknowledged the soldiers for their dedication, commitment, and sacrifices during their tour of duty in Iraq, commending their service to both Fiji and the international community.

Also in attendance were former Heads of State Major-General Joji Konrote and Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Members of Cabinet, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, members of the Diplomatic Corps, civil society representatives, and senior leadership of the RFMF.

