President commends Ministry for driving rural development

Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Minister Sakiasi Ditoka and Ministry officials with President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/FACEBOOK]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has commended the Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management for its work in improving the lives of people in rural and outer island communities.

He heaped praise on the Ministry, during a courtesy call by Minister Sakiasi Ditoka and the Ministry’s senior leadership team at State House yesterday, where the President was briefed on key developments and ongoing programmes.

The President acknowledged the range of development initiatives being rolled out nationwide and thanked the Ministry for its continued focus on rural communities, the interior of the main islands and the outer islands.

Minister Ditoka updated the President on assistance programmes including rural housing, farm access roads, sanitation projects, the High-Risk Water Programme, self-help initiatives and seafaring entrepreneurial support. He also confirmed that a comprehensive Rural Development Policy is in its final stages.

The President thanked the Minister and Divisional Commissioners for their commitment, stressing that rural communities remain a national priority despite population shifts to urban areas.

