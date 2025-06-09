President calls for unity and progress

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says Fiji must continue working together to build a stronger and more united nation.

He highlights the country’s progress in strengthening democratic institutions and supporting communities.

He says Fiji’s recovery in key sectors including the economy, health care and education reflects the dedication and resilience of its people.

The President is calling on all citizens, in Fiji and abroad, to remain committed to unity, respect and support for one another as the nation enters the new year.

Ratu Naiqama says Fiji continues to take confident steps forward.

“Fiji has taken confident steps in consolidating our democratic institutions, fostering open dialogue, and advancing policies that uplift families, empower communities, and broaden opportunities for all”.

He adds that economic and social improvements are clear across the country.

“Our nation has continued to recover economically, strengthen our health and education services, and reaffirmed our commitment to protecting our environment and God given natural resources.”

Ratu Naiqama says unity must remain the foundation of national development.

“We must all work together to build a Fiji where every child grows with hope, where every community is strengthened by peace, and where our diversity is embraced as a divine blessing rather than a dividing line.”

The President says progress can only continue if Fijians support one another and stay committed to peace and national unity.\

