Prasad expresses confidence in coalition leadership

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, has voiced his unwavering confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prasad affirmed the coalition government’s ability to deliver on its promises.

Professor Prasad’s statement comes after nearly ten months of collaboration within the coalition, highlighting the positive working relationship between the key government figures.

The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged that while significant progress has been made, there remain areas where the public is seeking improvements and, in response, urged patience.

“I am confident that we, as a government, will deliver. I just ask people to have some patience in some areas. I understand there are issues with roads, particularly rural roads, which have been neglected for years by those in charge. So we have brought PWD back. We are trying to address as much as we can, but it will take time, and I’m confident that it will be done.”

Prasad says the coalition government continues to collaborate on various initiatives to enhance the overall well-being of Fijians and maintain the nation’s progress towards a more prosperous future.