Post Fiji pushes back on monopoly myth

Post Fiji Pte Limited states that its business performance has improved despite operating in a highly competitive market.

Chief Executive Issac Mow said there was a common misconception that Post Fiji operates as a monopoly, but stresses this is not the case.

He said the company faces strong competition across its services, including courier and logistics firms in the postal sector, stationery and grocery outlets in the retail space, and telecommunications companies.

“We are in a very competitive space, but we have been able to keep our head above water through synergies, through strategic partnerships.”

Mow states diversification has played a key role in improving overall performance by expanding Post Fiji’s revenue base.

He adds that this broader mix of services is helping the company strengthen its financial position and remain sustainable in the long term.

