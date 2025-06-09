Post Fiji moves to update outdated Postal Act

Post Fiji PTE Limited CEO Isaac Mow. [Photo: FILE]

Post Fiji PTE Limited is working to revise and update Postal Act as the current legislation is outdated and no longer fit for purpose in a modern, digital, and security-focused operating environment.

Chief Executive, Isaac Mow says the existing Postal Act 1989 does not adequately reflect today’s postal, logistics, and cybersecurity realities, particularly as postal services face increasing risks from drug trafficking and evolving criminal methods.

He says strengthening the legislative framework is critical to supporting Post Fiji’s enhanced security measures.

Article continues after advertisement

Mow adds that apart from security, certain provisions of the current legislation are no longer practical or enforceable.

“In the act it says anything that is less than 2kg should be carried by the post only. But that is not being followed and that is not being policed because any of the courier companies, we have logistics companies that are operating in Fiji that are carrying parcels less than 2kg. So that is affecting our business because when these mails that are less than 2kg should be carried by Post Fiji, it’s being carried by other competitors and it’s affecting our revenue.”

Mow adds that updating the Postal Act will help level the playing field, strengthen oversight, and better support Post Fiji’s role in a highly competitive market.

He says Post Fiji continues to modernize its operations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.