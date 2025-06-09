Poor governance fuelling Fiji’s social crises: FCOSS

[File Photo]

Weak and outdated governance systems are at the heart of many social crises affecting Fiji’s most vulnerable communities, the Fiji Council of Social Services says.

Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says issues such as drug abuse, hardship among the elderly and growing deprivation are repeatedly treated as isolated problems, while their underlying cause – poor governance – is left unaddressed.

She says governance systems have failed to keep pace with modern realities including climate change, technology and social media, allowing problems to worsen until they reach crisis point.

Catanasiga says FCOSS surveys and vulnerability assessments carried out since 2020 consistently highlight failures in how public funds are planned, spent and overseen.

She stresses the issue is not the amount of money spent, but how and where it is directed, with independent reviews repeatedly pointing to weak oversight and accountability.

Catanasiga has also raised concerns about transparency, saying many vulnerable communities are unaware of government assistance announced at national level.

She says FCOSS introduced the “Kacivaka” tool to assess how open and accessible government agencies are, exposing major gaps in information sharing and community engagement.

While some agencies have responded positively, others have ignored or disputed the findings, which Catanasiga says reflects inconsistent commitment to accountability.

She says real reform requires strong leadership, independent oversight and governance systems that place people, especially the most vulnerable, at the centre of decision-making.

Meanwhile, Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the Coalition Government is still in its first four years in power.

He says while people want their needs met, the weight of responsibility on those currently in leadership must also be taken into account.

