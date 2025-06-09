Police sets up new twenty four hour call center

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

In an effort to restore public trust and confidence in policing, the Fiji Police Force has established a twenty four hour dedicated call center at the Fiji Police Headquarters.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the decision to set up a dedicated call centre, is for members of the public to report any issue relating to police service delivery, the sharing of tips or the reporting of crimes.

Tudravu urges members of the public to utilize the call centre, and direct all issues regarding police service/police officer, reports of crime or the sharing of information.

He adds that the information will then be redirected to the respective Directors and Divisional Commanders for immediate action, with feedbacks to be provided as soon as practicable

The Commissioner states the call centre will also enable the consolidation of information through an official channel, whereby immediate action can be directed by the shift supervisor, leading to improved response times and feedbacks, which have often been the subject of complaints against the organisation.

Turadvu calls on the public to utilise the new platform, as reports will be investigated and looked into when lodged through official reporting channels.

The public can share information or report crime by calling the Toll Free number 1681 or email at [email protected].

