Police reject bribery claims in Rewa Street crash

The Fiji Police Force has dismissed claims circulating on social media alleging interference and corruption in the investigation of a motor vehicle accident that occurred along Rewa Street earlier this month.

The accident happened on the morning of 12th December 2025 and involved two vehicles. Police confirm that one victim remains admitted in hospital.

Police say allegations were made that the suspect was released without charge due to bribery and interference by officers.

However, the Fiji Police Force has clarified that the suspect was released strictly on medical grounds after sustaining injuries during the accident.

Police say the suspect was taken for medical treatment and later produced a medical certificate upon his return, leaving officers with no option but to release him while investigations continued.

Further claims of collusion and corruption were also made after the suspect was not immediately charged.

Police say these claims are false, stressing that there was no intent by the investigating officer to delay charges, nor was there any interference by other officers.

The Fiji Police Force says the delay was beyond police control, as investigators were required to wait for an official medical report from the relevant authority, which is a crucial piece of evidence needed before formal charges can be laid.

Police confirm the medical report was received this week, after which the suspect was charged and produced in court on Friday, 19th December.

The suspect has since been granted bail and is due to reappear in court on 23rd February 2026.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga says the allegations made against the organisation hold no merit and has called on individuals spreading misinformation to seek factual information through proper channels.

He says while freedom of expression is a right, it also comes with responsibility, and is urging members of the public to be mindful of making baseless claims on social media.

