Police charge five for Vatia drug importation case

Five people will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today as investigations continue into the massive Vatia drug seizure.

The accused include a 49-year-old foreign national, a 33-year-old unemployed woman, a 40-year-old boat captain, and two self-employed men aged 34 and 39, all from Suva.

Following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, all five have been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit the Importation of Illicit Drugs, under Section 49 of the Crimes Act 2009 and Section 8 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

Police allege that between November 1, 2025 and January 15, 2026, the accused conspired among themselves and with others to unlawfully import, transport, transfer and store 2,644 kilograms of illicit drugs in and around Fiji.

In addition, the foreign national faces two counts of Possession of Items Believed to Be Proceeds of Crime, under Section 70(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 1997.

The 33-year-old woman and the 34-year-old self-employed man have each also been charged with one count of Possession of Items Believed to Be Proceeds of Crime.

The Fiji Police Force says investigations are ongoing and further arrests may follow as more leads are pursued in this case.

