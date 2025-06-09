PM calls for daily commitment to ending violence

file Photo

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji’s fight against violence against women and girls must extend far beyond symbolic observances, urging the nation to treat the issue as a daily priority rather than a once-a-year activity.

Rabuka reminded leaders and the public that Thursday observances alone are not enough, adding that Fiji must confront rape, abuse, and all forms of violence against women with consistent action and accountability.

He also called on the country not to limit other national causes such as breast cancer awareness during Pinktober to a single month, saying survivors and families need support throughout the year.

“Think about it every year, see what you can do about it. Help the survivors as we go along, and it applies to every other theme day that we have during the year.”

Rabuka further noted that Fiji will soon welcome home its peacekeeping soldiers and stressed the importance of ongoing recognition of their service and sacrifice.

He says many soldiers endure long periods away from their families, and some have lost their lives while serving abroad, adding that their contributions should not be forgotten once official ceremonies end.

The Prime Minister is calling on the nation to foster a culture of daily remembrance and action, rather than relying solely on one-day or one-month acknowledgements.

