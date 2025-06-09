Plans for consulate in Auckland

The Fiji High Commission is strengthening coordination with Fiji Airways in Auckland to improve airport facilitation and travel arrangements for Fijian officials and travellers.

High Commissioner Ratu Inoke Kubuabola led a delegation from Wellington during a courtesy visit to the Fiji Airways Auckland Office where they met with Alex Uren and his team, along with members of Fiji’s Trade Team based in Auckland.

Discussions focused on improving coordination for official delegations, government officials and Fijian nationals transiting through Auckland.

The meeting also highlighted the need for closer operational communication to ensure smooth passenger handling, timely support for travellers and effective coordination during peak travel periods.

Article continues after advertisement

The delegation and Fiji Airways team also discussed cargo movements supporting growing trade between Fiji and New Zealand and the airline’s role in linking Fiji’s exporters to international markets.

During the meeting, the High Commission also shared updates on the Government’s plan to establish a Fiji Consulate in Auckland to strengthen consular services and engagement with the Fijian community in northern New Zealand.

The Fiji High Commission reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Fiji Airways and the Auckland Trade Team to strengthen connectivity, improve travel facilitation and support the Fiji–New Zealand partnership.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.