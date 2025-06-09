Philippines establishes resident mission in Fiji

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The first Resident Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Fiji has formally presented his credentials to the President at State House, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Noel M. Novicio presented his Letters of Credence to Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu during a ceremony held at State House.

Ambassador Novicio was accompanied by his spouse, Dorothy Delgado Novicio, and Second Secretary Emmylou Banez Felima.

President Lalabalavu congratulated Ambassador Novicio on his appointment and conveyed, on behalf of the Government and people of Fiji, best wishes for a successful tenure.

The President noted that the establishment of a resident Philippine mission in Suva reflects the Philippines’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations at all levels.

He also expressed Fiji’s admiration for the achievements of the Filipino diaspora, particularly its contribution to the Philippines’ economy through remittances.

The President indicated Fiji’s interest in learning more about how the Philippines safeguards the welfare of its citizens working abroad and the incentives offered to returning nationals.

The Head of State further acknowledged ongoing cooperation between Fiji and the Philippines in the healthcare sector.

In his response, Ambassador Novicio reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening friendly relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that the Philippines is chairing ASEAN this year under the theme “Navigating Our Future Together” and expressed hope for a high-level meeting between ASEAN and the Pacific Islands Forum at the ministerial level later this year to discuss regional and international issues of common concern.

