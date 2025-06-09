Parliamentary committee briefed on Fiji's foreign policy work

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence was briefed on Fiji’s foreign policy work during a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The visit formed part of the Committee’s role in engaging with government institutions responsible for shaping and implementing Fiji’s foreign policy.

It followed an earlier presentation to Parliament by senior Ministry officials on the Ministry’s 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021 Annual Reports.

Committee members were welcomed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka the Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga and senior Ministry officials.

During the visit the Committee received briefings on the Ministry’s work in advancing Fiji’s national interests through bilateral regional and international engagement.

Discussions focused on Fiji’s diplomatic relations regional cooperation participation in international organisations trade and economic diplomacy and consular services provided to Fijians living overseas.

The Committee was also briefed on the Ministry’s performance in recent financial years including its role during the COVID nineteen pandemic and ongoing efforts to strengthen regional partnerships aligned to Fiji’s development priorities.

The visit allowed Committee members to observe the Ministry’s daily operations and engage directly with diplomats helping them better understand how foreign relations are managed and how commitments outlined in the Ministry’s Annual Reports were being implemented.

