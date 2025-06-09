Parliament staff plans for its final term

Parliament staffs have been urged to remain united and focused as they prepare for the final stretch of the current parliamentary term, with the Secretary-General to Parliament calling on the team to make the period ahead the most successful yet.

The message was delivered by Secretary-General Jeanette Emberson during the first SG Hour of 2026, a dedicated staff forum held to discuss workplace priorities, acknowledge contributions and outline Parliament’s institutional direction.

Emberson reminded the staffs that their work goes beyond administrative duties, describing it as a service to both God and the people of Fiji, and as a cornerstone of the country’s democratic governance.

“The work we do in Parliament is not simply administrative; it is the backbone of democratic governance in Fiji. Every report prepared, every committee supported, and every system maintained strengthens the transparency and accountability our citizens rightly expect.”

She expressed her appreciation for the dedication and professionalism shown by Parliament staff over the past year, noting that their efforts ensure the smooth functioning of legislative processes, committee work and institutional systems in the country.

With the parliamentary term nearing its conclusion, Emberson cautioned that demands are expected to increase, with heightened legislative activity, busier committees and growing expectations from Members of Parliament and the public.

“As we near the end of the Parliamentary term, demands will intensify, legislative work will accelerate, committees will be busier than ever, and expectations from Members and the public will peak.”

Secretary-General Jeanette Emberson further encouraged staffs to remain steadfast and committed, urging them to approach the coming months with unity and purpose to uphold the dignity, transparency and accountability of Fiji’s Parliament.

