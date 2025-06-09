Parents travel far to secure their children’s future

[File Photo]

Parents from outer islands and rural interior are travelling to Suva to prepare their children for the new school term.

Many say limited access to school supplies in their location has made the trip necessary.

Post Office Fiji Central Division Manager Ramapa Naidu says there has been a steady rise in parents buying school supplies.

“Especially the exercise books – the bags, we sandal. We have wide range of stationaries, and all are selling fast selling items. Our prices are very reasonable, and we are keeping them at a minimum so customers can benefit.”

Selenia Vurelawa, a mother from Namosi, says travelling to Suva requires careful planning.

“I travelled from Namosi to do my shopping. It is not easy to travel back and forth, so we come early, sometimes spending the whole day shopping because there are different places where we will need to buy their schools stuffs. From here we will buy the books and at another store we will have to go and buy the uniforms as well as the bag.”

From the maritime island of Kadavu, Waisake Tavutavu says distance and transport costs make school preparation a major challenge for parents.

“I have five children in school, from primary to secondary, and I prepare for their education well in advance. Coming from Kadavu, transport is expensive and limited, so I make sure everything is organized early, including school expenses, boarding costs and term fees.”

As families continue to travel from across Fiji, their journeys highlight the sacrifices parents are making to ensure their children are ready for school when the new term begins.

