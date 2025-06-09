Pacific nations step up fight against illegal fishing

Fifteen Pacific Island nations are enhancing efforts to protect marine resources through a UK-backed training programme designed to strengthen fisheries monitoring and enforcement.

Launched under the UK Sustainable Blue Economies Technical Assistance Platform, the initiative equips fisheries officers with advanced skills to detect and respond to Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated fishing, a growing threat to food security, livelihoods, and regional economies.

Delivered in partnership with the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency, the programme trains officers in cutting-edge data analysis, GIS mapping, and the use of Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance tools, including vessel tracking systems, aerial patrols, and satellite imagery. Standard operating procedures are being introduced to ensure consistent enforcement across the region.

Article continues after advertisement

The first workshop was held in Fiji in December 2025, with the next session scheduled for Australia in January 2026.

Participating countries include Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, and 11 other Pacific nations.

Officials say the training will improve the detection of suspicious activity, safeguard fish stocks, and protect industries such as fish processing and trade, contributing to long-term economic resilience across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.