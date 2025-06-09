Pacific forensics boost focus of regional meeting

[File Photo]

The Pacific Forensic Working Group meeting opened today with a call to strengthen forensic capacity across the region.

Acting Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa officially opened the three-day meeting, attended by forensic representatives from 16 Pacific Island nations, including Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea.

Commissioner Waqa highlighted how the criminal landscape has evolved, requiring modern investigative approaches. He urged participants to harmonize standards, strengthen governance, and build lasting partnerships beyond the meeting.

The PFWG, supported by the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police and the Australian Federal Police, aims to enhance sustainable forensic capacity-building initiatives across the Pacific.

