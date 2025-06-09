Over 250 illegal vapes seized in Namaka raid

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

A joint taskforce carried out a targeted raid on a prominent Namaka business and seized 250 assorted flavoured vape products.

The operation involved the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service the Fiji Police Force the Nadi Health Office and the Tobacco Control and Enforcement Unit.

The enforcement action followed allegations that the company had been importing and distributing vape products without the required licence issued by the Ministry of Health.

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]

MoH says the operation reflects an intensified national crackdown on illegal tobacco and vaping activities.

It adds investigations are ongoing and charges for unlawful importation and unlicensed sales will be determined once the inquiry concludes.

