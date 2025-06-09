Outer island tourism held back by infrastructure gaps

[File Photo]

Tourism growth in Fiji’s outer islands and high-end resorts is being slowed by aviation infrastructure and regulatory delays.

Fiji Tourism Association President Fantasha Lockington points out that licensing delays are creating a shortage of helicopters for out-of-island resorts.

“It’s sometimes putting the cart before the horse, where tourism tries to expand, but is hampered by the fact that the infrastructure cannot meet it as quickly as possible.”

Lockington questioned whether the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji can properly register and certify all resort helipads, private island airstrips and temporary landing areas.

Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Theresa Levestam states aviation safety remains the top priority.

“You just take one accident, and that’s it. In a lot of things, you’ve destroyed quite a bit of impact as well to the tourism industry. So what we’ve got right now is basically the Act gives the Minister provision to make regulations, CAF to make technical rules to enable aerodromes to operate, as well as taking into account Fiji’s context.”

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka states that the challenges are real but improving connectivity remains a priority.

