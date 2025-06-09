Officers complete elite regional training

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

Three police officers have returned home after advanced regional training in Australia. The training strengthens Fiji’s ability to support security across the Pacific.

Police Acting Inspector Lepani Rokodudu, Acting Sergeant Anare Raubeci and Constable Kalivati Nateru completed the program at the Pinkenba Training Hub in Brisbane.

They met with Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu last week.

The officers were part of the Pacific Police Support Group. The group is a multinational policing unit that responds rapidly to major events, natural disasters and internal security situations.

Commissioner Tudravu said the training boosts Fiji Police’s capacity to support regional operations and handle emerging security challenges.

The Pacific Police Support Group is supported by the Australian Federal Police under the Pacific Policing Initiative. It plays a key role in maintaining safety across Pacific communities.

The Police Force have been actively involved in the initiative. Officers have deployed to Vanuatu and Samoa and served as trainers during the program’s early phase at Pinkenba.

Police said the training further strengthens Fiji’s readiness to contribute to regional security efforts.

