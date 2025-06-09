Ocean governance talks held in Lisbon

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is seeking concrete technical support from Portugal to strengthen its ocean protection framework.

Minister for Information, Environment, and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya met with Portugal’s Secretary of State for Fisheries and Maritime Affairs, Salvador Malheiro, to advance cooperation on marine protection, enforcement, and high seas governance.

A key focus of discussions was Fiji’s push to develop a results-driven Marine Litter Action Plan.

Portugal’s experience in marine litter monitoring, enforcement systems and port-based “fishing for litter” initiatives is being explored as a model to ensure Fiji’s plan is backed by measurable indicators and clear enforcement mechanisms.

Implementation of the High Seas Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Treaty, which both countries have ratified, was also discussed.

Fiji is seeking capacity-building support, including training in developing proposals for high seas marine protected areas and conducting environmental impact assessments beyond national jurisdiction.

Opportunities under the UN–Portugal Ocean Fellowship Programme were also raised, with Fiji pursuing dedicated placements and specialised training in high seas governance, marine pollution enforcement and blue finance.

