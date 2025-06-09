News

No system to track deported sex offenders

Litia Cava

February 18, 2026 6:25 am

Fiji has no formal system to monitor citizens deported from overseas after serving sentences for serious crimes.

This includes individuals convicted of sexual offences, Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto has confirmed.

Naupoto says Fiji relies largely on family networks and general police awareness when high-risk individuals return to the country. He says deportees are usually met by relatives on arrival, and he cannot confirm what follow-up action Police take.

The issue drew attention in October last year after Australian media reported that a 39-year-old Fijian was charged in 2022 with raping a four-year-old girl in his care at a childcare centre overseas.

“The latest one was four that came from Australia. I think that person you’re talking about was part of the four, I think. But if they do a mass deportation, that will need a little bit more preparation.”

Naupoto says Fiji normally receives deportees in small numbers, giving authorities time to prepare and ensure they are received by family or local networks.

He adds that while deportees must be treated fairly after serving their sentences, Fiji has no law requiring the registration or monitoring of returning sex offenders.

The Minister says a formal register would allow authorities to track such individuals, but currently, no such system exists.

