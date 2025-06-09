No immediate Nipah virus threat to Fiji

There is currently no threat of the Nipah virus to Fiji, despite recent cases reported overseas.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa confirms that the disease surveillance teams are closely monitoring international developments and any potential spread of the virus.

He states that the Ministry has the capacity to detect emerging viruses, including through genomic sequencing tools at the Centre for Disease Control, similar to systems used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CDC will give indication when there is a risk, when there is insignificant number, so there’s no need to report on anything. So Minister of Health is on top of the outbreak that happened around the region and once the number is identified significant for Fiji then they will provide an advisory along that line.”

According to international media reports, two Nipah virus cases have been confirmed in India’s West Bengal state since December, involving healthcare workers.

The Nipah virus can be transmitted from animals such as pigs and fruit bats to humans and may also spread through contaminated food or close person-to-person contact.

The World Health Organization has listed Nipah among its top priority diseases due to its potential to cause outbreaks.

The Health Ministry says surveillance remains active to ensure early detection and public safety.

