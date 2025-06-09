No evidence linking drugs to Lami officer’s death

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. [Photo: FILE]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says investigations into the death of a young officer in Lami have not established any link to drug-related activities, despite speculation circulating online.

Speaking during a press conference, Tudravu was questioned about allegations circulating online suggesting that drugs may have been linked to the incident and whether it was time to involve the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in possible drug operations connected to the case.

In response, the Commissioner said investigators have not uncovered any evidence so far to support those claims.

Article continues after advertisement

“The investigation so far has not indicated any relationship between the death and drugs. We are keeping an open mind on that. Number two, the involvement of the RFMF. We are the frontline law enforcement agency. We conduct investigations, and we are mandated by law to do that.”

Tudravu also made it clear that the Fiji Police Force remains the legally mandated authority responsible for conducting criminal investigations in the country.

Tudravu adds that the collaboration between the police and the military is not new and forms part of existing joint operational efforts.

Investigations into the officer’s death remain ongoing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.