NFP highlights unity and social justice during Christmas season

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad. [Photo: FILE]

The National Federation Party says that Christmas is a time when families and communities across Fiji come together to rest and reflect on shared values of care, fairness, and responsibility towards one another.

NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, says that for Christians, the birth of Christ marks Christmas, reminding us of the importance of humility, compassion, and service.

He adds that these values are deeply rooted in Fiji’s social fabric and closely align with the party’s long-standing commitment to inclusion, social justice, and equal opportunity.

Professor Prasad says this season provides an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to unity, inclusion, and practical leadership.

He adds that NFP remains focused on policies that bring people together, strengthen trust in institutions, and improve the everyday lives of ordinary Fijians through responsible economic management and fair social development.

Professor Prasad emphasizes that the party’s focus remains on building a stable, inclusive, and confident Fiji—one where opportunities are shared, and progress is guided by cooperation, respect, and accountability.

