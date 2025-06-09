NFA improves female workforce participation

The National Fire Authority is taking steps to boost female participation in its workforce, addressing infrastructure and workplace challenges in a traditionally male-dominated service.

Acting Chief Executive Joel Israel says the authority has an open merit policy and has seen growth in female staff across all levels.

Israel highlighted recent infrastructure upgrades, including female restrooms, separate dormitories at Navua, Lami, and Nakasi fire stations, and newly designed stations with female utilities.

Israel says the changes reflect a broader evolution over the past five to ten years, balancing gender representation in both operational and corporate services, with corporate staffing now nearly 50-50.

“So we are also recognizing their contribution to NFA into the holistic firefighting agenda and also providing safety to people’s lives and also saving property.”

Israel states that these initiatives aim to make the NFA a more inclusive and supportive workplace while encouraging women to pursue careers in emergency services.

