Fire

NFA improves female workforce participation

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 8, 2026 4:53 pm

The National Fire Authority is taking steps to boost female participation in its workforce, addressing infrastructure and workplace challenges in a traditionally male-dominated service.

Acting Chief Executive Joel Israel says the authority has an open merit policy and has seen growth in female staff across all levels.

Israel highlighted recent infrastructure upgrades, including female restrooms, separate dormitories at Navua, Lami, and Nakasi fire stations, and newly designed stations with female utilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Israel says the changes reflect a broader evolution over the past five to ten years, balancing gender representation in both operational and corporate services, with corporate staffing now nearly 50-50.

“So we are also recognizing their contribution to NFA into the holistic firefighting agenda and also providing safety to people’s lives and also saving property.”

Israel states that these initiatives aim to make the NFA a more inclusive and supportive workplace while encouraging women to pursue careers in emergency services.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

EFL workers secure a five percent pay rise and new benefits

NFA improves female workforce participation

Fiji products gain strong Australian interest

Pacific Queens touch down in Nadi for Pacific Pageant

Tourism Fiji China secures major group bookings

NFA Chief defends firefighter pay amid rising risks

Fiji Airports dismisses claims, works at Labasa continue

FIPRA reviews AI music copyright

Fitness is key in the fight against cancer, says Ravunawa

Online abuse discourages women leaders

Government and churches unite to tackle drug crisis

Naduvalo hat-trick sinks NZ as Fiji storm into Perth final

Fijiana edged by Canada in 5th place semifinal

Marist 7s goes green with tree planting initiative

Rewa FC calls on fans ahead of CVC clash

Immigration and FCS unite to tackle transnational crime

Navua welcomes new multi-million dollar play center

Nausori Health Centre gets digital radiology upgrade

Another comeback win in Perth for Fiji 7s

Japan beats Fijiana

Two wins for Fiji 7s

Second successive loss in Perth for Fijiana

Police Blue claims Savusavu 7s title

FCOSS backs Malimali decision, demands probe into new claims

Fiji strengthens maritime safety capability

Families urged to discuss Wills to avoid estate delays

People want direct say on issues

Cancer walk highlights prevention

Tamani double as Fiji beat Argentina

Sanday reminds Skipper Select of bigger picture after Drua loss

Volivolitakelo 1 win inaugural Tamaya 7s

Nakasi begins prep for Easter Volleyball Championship

Fijiana 7s goes down in first pool match

FNPF denies being forced into Aspen Medical partnership

ICCR Alumni shaping national development

Vosayaco proud despite heavy defeat to Fijian Drua

Bula FC slowly finding their footing in OFC Pro League

Boatmaster course enhances Fiji’s maritime safety

Green Star Awards to recognize women entrepreneurs

New excavator to drive growth in housing and agriculture

Kava price fluctuations raise farmer concerns

Workers urged to protect families and honour contracts overseas

Tamani appointed Acting FBoS CEO

Fiji and China signal deeper cooperation

Suva sets sights on Vanua Challenge

PM summons Saukuru over travel approval as FSC controversy grows

Drua hand Skipper Select tough lesson in pre-season clash

Diabetes Fiji tackles NCD risks in tourism workplaces

Workers warned against cash jobs and contract breaches

Public Trustee moves to modernize laws governing operations

TRC hearings designed to heal, not re-traumatize

Landlord handed suspended sentence

Five remanded over cocaine conspiracy and threats to police

Artist urged to fight for gender violence

2025 STEPS Survey maps NCD reduction plan

Dansey named new FNRL chairman

Drua boss believes they are not far from success

Special Golden Gubilee capping ceremony to mark 50th anniversary

Auvary to make changes ahead of Sunday’s clash

Over a third of Fijian adults smoke, Health Ministry warns

Namosi elders call for tighter monitoring of teacher transfers

Climate Ministry boosts access to funding for communities

Ministry of Agriculture engages youth to combat drug abuse

FNPF defends Westin development project

Obesity, high blood pressure raise red flags in Fiji

New Zealand marks Waitangi Day in Suva

TotalEnergies reopens upgraded Raiwaqa station

98.5 percent of Fijians at risk of NCDs

Disturbing child sex crime data revealed

Health teams ramp up dengue clean-up amid rainy weather

90 Fijians depart for Australia under labour scheme

CAAF still short of full staffing

Students risk lives as RSL fails Lalakoro community

TLTB develops new subdivisions, boosts landowner returns

Kolinisau wary of Argentina as Fiji chase back-to-back

Drua braces for tough Skipper Select side

Nakelo lass keeps Fiji dream alive

Rees-Zammit returns to Six Nations starting XV for Wales at Twickenham

Government pushes inclusive education and child protection reforms

Fiji moves to cut dairy imports with new NATI facility

Local young investors key to Northern progress

Government will not appeal High Court ruling in Malimali case

CAAF builds $13.5m safety net, assures financial stability

Mother acts as surety in alleged $689 fake sales case

FIPRA Awards make comeback with new framework

New incentives for Marist 7s

Teba cleared for Perth as Kolinisau gives injury update

Registrar rejects registration of proposed NextGen Alliance Party

Improper rubbish disposal remains a national concern

Taga visits Fiji High Commission in New Zealand

Committee to hear disputed transfers

Hill seeks constitutional redress over police conduct

Headline inflation hits record lows amid structural pressures

Disability guidebook offers practical steps for inclusive Fijian workplaces

Climate Catalytic Fund to support Fiji’s climate-vulnerable communities

Lomani hails Skipper Select as pathway game-changer

UK reaffirms climate support for Fiji and Pacific

Diabetes Fiji launches one-year health project in Naiyalayala

FASANOC to host workshop this weekend

Valelevu man charged over fake sale

Cabinet endorses Fiji’s national cybersecurity strategy 2026–2031

Ministry hosts 4th Blue Prosperity Fiji taskforce meeting

Nabukelevu village raises environmental concerns

Office of PM rejects reports of injury outside office

Six Nations Championship to air live on FBC

International referee to officiate in Drua vs Skipper XVs

JSC sets March deadline to resolve Malimali appointment

442 new cancer cases recorded last year

Young entrepreneur finds success in barbering business

Women’s reproductive health is a growing silent crisis

Inclusive employment guidebook gains strong support

Kolinisau wants fast starts after Singapore fightbacks

Walker shifts focus to recovery-first approach for Perth

Kaunikuila Basketball set to bring major tournament to Suva

Learning on the Line for Vosayaco as Skipper Select Captain

Auvray proud of depth despite missed chances in draw

WAF silent over Hawaii Street water woes

Minister pushes supply security, efficiency at PAFCO

Fiji calls for urgent ocean action

Bula FC held to 1–1 draw by South Melbourne

JSC sets March deadline to resolve Malimali appointment

Court ruling forces JSC into urgent meeting

Kolinisau keeps Fiji focused on Argentina ahead of Perth

Election will happen, Turaga shuts down doubts

Basketball Fiji to host 3x3 national trials in Suva

High Court decision briefed to President

Farmers back national kava council plan

Australia targets 70% of aid for disability inclusion

Kidney outreach targets outer islands

High Court decision briefed to President

$16m Korean grant approved to strengthen health system

Fiji and Nauru reaffirm bilateral ties

Aquaculture a key driver of growth for Northern division

Naituiyaga Senior to be laid to rest this Friday

Lomani welcomes fierce halfback battle as Leleiwasa impresses

New Rugby League club to build community guardians

World Cup Oceania Qualifiers just around the corner for Fiji Kulas

Koya praises quality of public submissions on Education Bill

Housing Ministry partners with NGO to improve settlements

Agriculture Ministry reviews service fees

Govt pushes workplace inclusion for disabled

“Reggae by the River” hits Namosi this July

First home buyers barred from selling for 10 years

Kemueli Naiqama is Fiji’s new Ambassador to Japan

PM meets with President after court ruling

Government targets drugs in schools

Cabinet secures long-term family planning supply

Bulitavu pushes Fiji’s agenda on global stage

Drua revenue reinvested to build sustainable success

Rabuka to meet President today regarding cabinet discussions

Public Trustee flags revenue decline as trust funds deplete

Weak enforcement blamed for ongoing animal abuse

Government ensures Back-to-School support reaches families

Fiji seeks to strengthen agricultural ties with Malaysia

Kolinisau defends Maisamoa after Singapore impact

Fijiana 7s take positives from Singapore review

Auvray focuses on emotional control and squad rotation

Samu set for first Waratahs outing tomorrow

Gavoka leads regional talks to bolster Pacific air connectivity

Healthcare services strengthened with aid from EqualMed

Education grants support young girls in Lautoka

Cabinet backs PM following Malimali decision

Drua Coach sees Skipper clash as key platform for rising talent

Namosi support for Bill to clear minor criminal records

Children as young as four among sexual offence victims

Man who killed uncle over affair sentenced to life

Cancer survivor urges public to utilize free screenings

Wai Tui International returns, registrations open for 2026

PM weighs options following court ruling on former FICAC head

Musa reunites with family after two-week search

Fiji set to host 150 delegates for global legal summit

Crumbling Irish Crossing affects Nabukelevu students

Drua and FBC lock in for another three years

Sacrifice and struggle pay off in Singapore win

Education Bill targets parents of truants

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Fiji

Standing Committee questions readiness for foreign tariffs

Trauma-informed journalism is vital to avoid further harm

WIN convention aims to empower women

PM honours pioneer women soldiers

Fiji strengthens global aviation presence in Singapore

Government backs micro-entrepreneurship for welfare recipients

Flying Fijians to play in Newcastle and Adelaide

Police urged to uphold proper procedures

MP pushes for housing reform

High demand for internet, calls for future proofing infrastructure says Vodafone

Government advances work on new Counter-Narcotics law

Seaqaqa vendors excited about new $1.7m market

Villagers urged to protect wetlands

Matana hails team’s resilience

“Still work to do,” says Krishna

Netball Fiji brings Pearls and Men together for high-performance pre-season camp

Naduvalo leads men’s try scorers heading into Perth 7s

LTA urges public to report impersonators soliciting payments

Government strengthens legal coordination on policing priorities

Villages in Tikina Naiyalayala strengthen disaster preparedness

Recycling bins, school items delivered to Serua communities

Health Ministry dismisses claims over CWMH overtime circular

Leaders LEAD symposium announces partnership with Bula Outsourcing

Migrant workers not a threat to Fiji’s economy says Immanuel