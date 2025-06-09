NFA confirms measurable fuel loss in Walu Bay leak

National Fire Authority has confirmed a measurable loss of fuel following a leak at the Petro Oceania terminal along Foster Road, Walu Bay this morning.

According to NFA, the incident was first reported just after 8am today, prompting an immediate response from Suva-based NFA crews.

The NFA says the fuel height in the leaking terminal was recorded at 8 meters at 8:30am, with an estimated volume of 1,160,000 litres.

It says by 11:40am, the fuel level had dropped to 7.5 meters, with a volume of approximately 980,000 litres, confirming a significant loss of product.

Acting NFA CEO Joel Israel says monitoring and containment actions are ongoing, and the situation is currently under control.

“Petro Oceania contractors have patched the affected area and transferred more than half the terminal’s contents into another empty tank. Engineers are actively working to repair the leak, which is expected to take 3 to 4 hours.”

NFA crews remain on standby, with 17 firefighters, four senior officers, and three fire trucks deployed at the site.

Police officers are managing traffic and securing the perimeter, while the National Disaster Management Office has been advised and is monitoring the situation.

Israel assures the public that all necessary safety measures are in place and urged residents to remain clear of the area.

Updates will continue to be provided as the situation develops.

For emergencies, the NFA has advised the public to contact 910.

