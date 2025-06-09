New Zealand marks Waitangi Day in Suva

New Zealand marked Waitangi Day in Suva today, with High Commissioner Greg Andrews reflecting on the strong partnership between New Zealand and Fiji.

In his first Waitangi Day address since arriving in Fiji, Andrews said the occasion is a time for New Zealanders to reflect on their history, shared purpose and commitment to partnership. He noted that the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi on February 6, 1840 laid the foundation for cooperation and mutual respect in New Zealand.

He highlighted the close relationship between Fiji and New Zealand, particularly through the Duavata Partnership, which focuses on climate resilience, disaster preparedness, regional security and economic growth.

Article continues after advertisement

Andrews said both countries have worked closely together in responding to natural disasters and strengthening trade ties, helping to build a more stable and resilient Pacific region.

With global challenges such as climate change and economic uncertainty, he stressed the importance of continued cooperation.

Waitangi Day also celebrates Māori culture and heritage. Andrews said values such as unity and hospitality remain central to New Zealand’s identity and are shared by the people of Fiji.

He extended warm wishes to all New Zealanders and friends of New Zealand marking the occasion.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.