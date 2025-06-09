New Zealand boosts Fiji’s climate relocation fund

The Fiji Government has secured an additional $5 million from New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to support the Climate Relocation of Communities Trust Fund, strengthening ongoing cooperation between the two countries on climate resilience.

The funding will support Fiji’s planned community relocation programme, assisting vulnerable communities, including Nabavatu, to relocate safely and sustainably once all other climate adaptation options have been exhausted.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka welcomed the contribution, acknowledging New Zealand’s continued support for Pacific nations facing climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“I thank the Government and people of New Zealand for their continued partnership with Fiji. This contribution reflects our shared commitment to Pacific resilience, climate leadership, and standing together in support of communities most affected by climate change.”

Rabuka says New Zealand remains a trusted partner in Fiji’s climate response, noting it was the first country to provide dedicated funding to the Trust Fund when it was established in 2020.

The Prime Minister adds that the Climate Relocation of Communities Trust Fund, set up in 2019, supports the orderly, inclusive and dignified relocation of at-risk communities, stressing that relocation will continue to be used only as a last resort.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.